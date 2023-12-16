Travis Scott Cancels Chicago Concert Hours Before Showtime, Leaves Fans Fuming

A concert taking place at United Center on Friday has been postponed only hours before it was set to begin.

via: Page Six

“You did Chicago so dirty bro I was so ready for tonight man why didn’t you give an earlier notice?” one person wrote on the rapper’s Instagram.

Another added, “travis [I] just drove 5 hours to united center no way u j postponed.”

United Center, the arena where the Utopia – Circus Maximus tour show was scheduled to take place, released a statement via social media after 4 p.m. ET on Friday to let concertgoers know about the cancellation.

Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. pic.twitter.com/tdtBUcMfk5 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 15, 2023

“Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed,” the statement posted on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram read.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

A reason for the cancellation is unknown and Scott, 32, has not addressed the situation on social media.

The “Antidote” rapper wrote via X after the postponement, however, “IM SOOOOOO F–KKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT,” which could mean he was “heated” or upset but his exact sentiment is unclear.

IM SOOOOOO FUCKKKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 16, 2023

Page Six has reached out to his reps and spokespeople at United Center for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Some fans have speculated that perhaps the “Sicko Mode” rapper was unable to make it to Chicago in time since he had just performed across the globe in Saudi Arabia.

Per an Arabic news outlet, Scott opened up the Soundstorm festival in Riyadh Thursday with hits like “Fe!n” and “Goosebumps.”

Calvin Harris and Metallica were also listed as performers for the overseas event.

One unhappy fan wrote on Scott’s Instagram, “Goes to Saudi Arabia a day before his Chicago show just to reschedule. Unreal.”

Another wrote via X, “Travis Scott picked dat Saudi money over the Chicago money and that’s that.”

The backlash comes just as Scott attempts to repair his image following his deadly Astroworld concert in November 2021, which claimed the lives of 10 people.