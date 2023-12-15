Cardi B Calls Offset A “Bi**h A** Ni**a” Following Breakup: “Imma Take It There!”

Cardi B has cursed out Offset on X, formerly known as Twitter, and promised to take it there.

via: Vibe

The Bronx native, 31, tagged the former Migos rapper in the offending tweet, where she wrote, “@OffsetYRN you a bi**h a** nikkaa …and trust me imma f**kin take it there !” She followed that up with a post highlighting how she’s been “tried” by someone.

“Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi confirmed the pair’s split last week, revealing that she’s been single “for a minute now.” The confession came hours after Offset was accused by Blueface of sleeping with his ex, Chrisean Rock.

“I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now,” she said, adding, “I have been afraid to- not afraid, but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind.”

While Offset has yet to publicly acknowledge the end of his relationship with the mother of his two youngest children, he did respond to Blueface’s accusations, denying that he ever slept with reality star Rock.

“You literally f**ked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of ni**as looking at me while they f**king you get the rest of em gone asap please,” Blueface claimed during a public spat with Rock, leading Offset to reply, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Cardi and Offset married in 2017 and share two children, daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.