Kanye West Host 2nd 'Donda' Listening Event in Atlanta [Photo + Video]

Kanye West yet again livestreamed his new album, “Donda,” from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night — but the album is still not available on streaming services.

via: HighsNobiety

Leading up to the listening party, Kanye was livestreaming from inside his room at the stadium, where viewers got to see the rapper interact with friends, doing push-ups and lifting weights, and bizarrely, going to sleep. A pre-order for the album also surfaced on Apple Music prior to the event, revealing that DONDA features a total of 24 tracks alongside an August 7 release date.

Once the listening party kicked off, Kanye brought in dancers on stage (a nice addition, since he was completely alone at the last one) and proceeded to play the album, with Travis Scott being one of the first features. Other names include Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Playboy Carti, Francis and the Lights, Jay-Z, and The Weeknd, whose name appeared in one of Kanye’s latest Instagram posts and caused fans to speculate the two had worked on a song together.

In terms of the outfits, Kanye sported the spikey Balenciaga jacket from the label’s post-apocalyptic Fall/Winter 2020 collection, as well as chunky boots to match. The outfit was also laid out on the floor, in front of a small bed and weights, taken from the rapper’s room inside the stadium. It was previously revealed that Ye has worked with Demna Gvasalia on the creative direction of the show, as well as on the merchandise. The rapper also wore his coveted GAP puffer jacket collaboration, and a bulletproof vest with “DONDA” printed across, which was also worn by the dancers on stage.

At the end of the performance, Kanye ascended off the stage, visually representing him finally getting to be close to his mother, Donda, who the album is named after.

In true Kanye fashion, the album still hasn’t dropped, but with Apple Music currently stating August 7 as its release date, there’s still hope that DONDA will be with us soon. The excitement and anticipation surrounding the drop is major, with fans praising the rapper and taking to Twitter to share their favorite songs and moments from the performance, eagerly waiting. But that’s just something you have to get used to as a Kanye fan.

Kanye is levitating above Mercedes Benz stadium RIGHT NOW #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3KyM7Scsao — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 6, 2021

Prior to the event, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced on Twitter that COVID-19 vaccines would be available to attendees. “We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm,” the venue’s official account wrote.

We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eDPEdgy29b — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 6, 2021

We will have to wait one more day to see if Donda does indeed come out on the August 7th.