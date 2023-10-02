Kanye West Goes on Wild Rant About Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor in Leaked Documentary Video

Kanye West goes off on Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor in leaked documentary video.

The documentary was reportedly filmed in 2018 following the release of ye, as well as the albums he produced for Nas (Nasir), Pusha (Daytona) and Teyana Taylor (K.T.S.E.).

In one scene, the Chicago rap mogul is seen taking part in a photoshoot while on a phone call with his former manager, Scooter Braun. During their conversation, Ye became heated as he demanded to be taken off G.O.O.D. Music — the label he founded in 2004 — before saying he regretted giving what he felt were some of his best beats to the aforementioned names.

He was especially upset at Nas, who he complained had rapped “off beat” on “Cops Shot the Kid” and filmed a music video for the song without his knowledge.

“It’s gon’ be a get me out this muthafuckin’ G.O.O.D. Music shit now,” Ye barked down the phone. “And Scooter, ain’t gonna be no, ‘Oh, I’m still putting my name on this shit.’ I need to get rid of G.O.O.D. Music ’cause I’m great. And guess what? Good is the enemy of great.

“The fuck I’m doing giving [‘Gonna Love Me’] to fucking Teyana? What the fuck I’m doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the fuck I’m doing, bro? That shit was three Dark Fantasys that I gave away.

“‘Cops Shot the Kid,’ Nas rapping all goddamn off beat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video. Then shoot a video, don’t even tell me. These muthafuckas don’t appreciate me. All these muthafuckas is tryna use me.”

He added: “I’m the greatest muthafuckin’ artist living and I could do everything! And I’m not being expanded and my vision is not being expanded to what it is. I’m performing at other people’s festivals and shit. I’ve been wanting a fucking festival.”

