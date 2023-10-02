Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson

Everyone seems to be breaking up.

TMZ is reporting, Jodie Turner-Smith is pulling the plug on her marriage to Joshua Jackson … TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce.

The British actress/model cites the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. According to the docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, Jodie is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie.

Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua.

There’s a prenup in place, so, assuming it isn’t challenged, division of assets shouldn’t be a problem.

The date of separation is September 13.

Jodie and Joshua met during his 2018 birthday bash and their relationship was immediately fast-tracked … they got engaged just months later.

The 2 went to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to snag a wedding license, before most people knew they were even dating.

They went Instagram official 10 days later with a pic of them gazing into each other’s eyes during a dinner date.

There were breakup rumors in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but they attended the Oscars back in March and looked very much like a couple.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star has not responded.