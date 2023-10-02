Say What Now? Man Allegedly Ties Up and Robs Airbnb Host After Renting Basement

A man is on the run after allegedly renting a basement space on Airbnb, then tying up and robbing the owner of the home.

via Complex:

In an initial news release, Gwinnett County Police said it was “seeking the public’s help” in tracking down 26-year-old armed robbery suspect Khalil Hamilton. On the evening of Sept. 26, police alleged, Hamilton rented a basement room at a residence in Buford. He then allegedly sent a text to the eventual victim, claiming there was “a bathroom repair” in need of remedying.

“While the victim was assessing the maintenance complaint by Khalil, he brandished a black handgun and demanded the victim lie on the floor,” a police rep said on Facebook. “Khalil zip-tied the victim and stole the victim’s wallet and watch before fleeing the residence.”

The homeowner noted that his wife and child were also home at the time of the alleged robbery “but were left alone,” per a report from WSB-TV’s Matt Johnson. The piece, citing a police report, also revealed a “leaky toilet” as the supposed “bathroom repair” said to be needing attention in the suspect’s original text.

When reached for comment by Complex on Monday, a Gwinnett County Police rep confirmed there was “nothing new from detectives at this time” regarding the case. The suspect was last seen in the area in an older Honda with Texas plates. Police say he has active warrants for armed robbery, false imprisonment, and more.

That’s actually terrifying. All that for a wallet and a watch? We hope they find and arrest him.