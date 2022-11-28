Kanye West Dines With Milo Yiannopoulos & Ray J

Kanye West was spotted going out to dinner with far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and Ray J on Sunday night.

via: Page Six

The unlikely duo dined with four other people, including right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Sunday night.

West, 45, and Ray J, 41, did not arrive together, and it appears the two were both trying to stay under the radar to avoid the paparazzi.

Ye covered his face with a ski mask and baseball hat, while the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” alum rocked a black bucket hat and oversized jacket.

In a strange turn of events, Ray J — who allegedly “partnered” with Kardashian to release their infamous sex tape in 2007, with help from Kris Jenner — has supported West amid his problematic social media tirades.

Back in September, the “Sexy Can I” crooner joined West in calling out Jenner, 67, for her alleged role in the release of the X-rated film.

After West took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation with Kardashian, in which she begged him to “stop” stressing out her mom, Ray J entered the chat by saying the famous momager makes him “sick.”

“What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain,” he wrote in the comments section of West’s post.

“You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?”

Following the rappers’ newfound friendship online, they reunited in person last month for the release of Candace Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”

Ray J dated Kardashian from 2002 to 2006, with their sex tape going public in 2007. She was briefly married to Kris Humphries in 2011 before tying the knot with West in 2014.

The Skims founder — who shares four children with West — filed for divorce in February 2021. They were declared legally single in March amid their ongoing legal proceedings.

As for West’s budding relationship with Owens and Yiannopoulos, the friendship comes amid his plans to run for president in 2024.

The shocking decision was spurred by backlash over West recently vowing to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.

“It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know?” West said after announcing the news. “It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”