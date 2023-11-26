Kanye West And Chris Brown Under Fire For Dancing To Rapper's 'Antisemitic' Track 'Vulture' [Video]

Kanye West has come under fire again.

via: AceShowbiz

Kanye and Chris Brown’s recent fun time together has angered the Jewish community. The Yeezy designer and the R&B crooner came under fire after a clip surfacing online showed them dancing to Ye’s new track “Vulture”, which many dubbed “antisemitic.”

Aside from Ye and Breezy, the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Bump J and other artists could be seen jamming along to the song. In the clip, Ye’s verse was played, which read, “How I’m anti-semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h.”

The video was then reshared by Jewish businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot on Instagram. “What’s more sickening? The lyrics … Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it hysterical?” she argued. “Sick, masochistic, antisemitic f**ks.”

Kanye West, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Bump J, Vory, Cyhi The Prynce and more listening to Ye’s song "Vultures" at his party in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Itl7wF0Uxt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 24, 2023

One person then commented underneath the post, “Let the record industry chew on this. Let them never EVER work again.” Someone else chimed in, “Chris brown an abuser and kanye west a psychotic narcissistic self proclaimed mastermind.”

Kanye dropped “Vulture” around one week prior. On the song, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also drags his former manager, Scooter Braun by rapping, “I just f**ked Scooter’s b***h.”

Ye has long been labeled antisemitic until he got banned from X (formerly Twitter) in December 2022. It happened after he made a controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH,” he captioned the snap at the time.

The emcee also sparked outrage for showing love for Adolf Hitler and Nazi on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ “Infowars” podcast. “I see good things about Hitler… every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he said. “I do love Hitler, I do love the Zionists – I love everyone.”

After explaining that he loves everybody equally, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker stressed, “I like Hitler… they (the Nazis) did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.” He continued, “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.”