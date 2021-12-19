Kanye West Bought Close to 4,000 Toys for Chicago Toy Drive, City Alderman Says

Kanye West may owe Big Sean $6 million, but this holiday season he’s spending his money on the Chicago youth.

via Complex:

According to Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman, Ye bought almost all 4,000 toys that were to be donated at a toy drive on Sunday in Englewood—a neighborhood located on the South Side of Chicago, ABC7 reports.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” Coleman told the news outlet.

Others also donated toys, including local business owners, leaders of the community, and residents. Families who attend will also be given food, and can play games and win prizes while getting their toys.

Ye has a penchant for philanthropy. In late November, he met with the CEO of LA Mission and other charitable organizations to discuss Los Angeles’ homeless problem. His aim was to partner with groups in the city to continually supply food to the unhoused, and to use his companies as a means to provide education, jobs, and housing. The week before, around Thanksgiving, he already made good on his promises by giving 1,000 meals to LA Mission.

And most recently, he organized the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert which unfolded at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum earlier this month. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” he said in a statement about the event, which also featured an appearance by Drake.

Good deeds deserve to be acknowledged — even if they come from Kanye West.