Snoop Dogg, Drake, and More Pay Tribute to Drakeo the Ruler After Late Rapper's Stabbing Death

Drakeo The Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, is dead at 28 after he was fatally stabbed at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time Festival on Saturday night.

Drakeo was reportedly attacked by a group of people backstage at the showcase.

He was quickly transported to a local hospital and initially listed in critical condition, but hours later, he succumbed to his injuries.

via People:

Snoop Dogg, 50, was among those to honor Drakeo on social media in wake of the news.

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night,” he said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. He added, “My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler.”

Snoop went on to confirm that he left the festival, as PEOPLE previously reported, after receiving word of the incident while in his dressing room.

“My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy,” he shared. “Please take care, love one another and stay safe y’all.”

Snoop Dogg concluded, “IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”

Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo on the song “Talk to Me” released in Feb. 2021, remembered his fellow rapper with an emotional tribute on his Instagram Story.

“Nah man this s— isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” the 35-year-old wrote underneath an image of Drakeo decked out in purple Los Angeles Lakers gear.

“Always picked my spirit up with your energy,” he added. “RIP Drakeo??.”

On Twitter, Joey Fatts expressed frustration over the incident that left his friend dead. He said he was at the venue for a performance when “Drakeo was killed while working” on Saturday.

“No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott s—. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue,” wrote Fatts, 30.

Saweetie, Trippie Redd, Juicy J and Roddy Ricch were also among the musicians who mourned Drakeo’s death on Twitter.

“Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful,” wrote Saweetie, 28, alongside crying face and praying hands emojis. “Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler.”

Trippie Redd, 22, said, “Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can’t do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side.”

“R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family,” said Juicy J, 46, next to a trio of praying hands emojis.

On Sunday afternoon, Roddy Ricch, 22, chimed in with, “another rapper out the west gone too soon #RipDrakeo smh.”

The L.A. Fire Department reported Saturday that a man had been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being stabbed around 8:39 p.m. local time in Exposition Park. Two sources have since confirmed to PEOPLE that the man transported from the festival was Drakeo the Ruler.

Festival organizers announced that the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest ended early shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s been a rough year for music festivals.