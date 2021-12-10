Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian to 'Run Right Back to Me, Baby' During Benefit Concert

Kanye West is putting more public pressure on Kim Kardashian in hopes she doesn’t follow through with their divorce-in-progress.

via People:

While performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert Thursday at the Los Angeles Coliseum, West, 44, dedicated his song “Runaway” to Kardashian, 41.

After singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” the rapper added, “more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kardashian West attended the concert with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her mom, Kris Jenner. She also brought along two of her children, whom she shares with West: North, 8, and Saint, 6. Kardashian West and West are also parents to daughter Chicago, 3½, and son Psalm, 2½.

West’s onstage proclamation comes after the Yeezy designer posted a five-minute “Thanksgiving Prayer” to his Instagram last month in which he opened up about his regrets and his wish to reunite his family.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he said at the time. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

West also detailed some of his “misactions,” including his “hair-trigger temper,” which he said was “heightened” by alcohol, and his manic “episodes” — referring to his bipolar disorder — which he said his family had to “endure.”

West also owned up to the “mistakes” he made while married to Kardashian during the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event last month. In a speech delivered at the charity event, West told the crowd, “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.”

He added, “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper has also insisted that Kardashian is “still” his wife. While appearing on the Drink Champs podcast in early November, he said, ” ’cause she’s still my wife, ain’t no paperwork,” and said the two were not divorced.

“And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” West said, adding, “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want … us to be together.”

Kanye didn’t start doing any of this until Kim started making headlines with Pete Davidson.