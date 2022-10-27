Kanye West Allegedly Wanted to Call His 2018 Album ‘Hitler’

Kanye West reportedly idolized Adolf Hitler so much that he wanted to name his 2018 album after the infamous world leader.

via: Forbes

CNN reported Thursday, citing several anonymous sources who used to be close to West, the latest revelation as the rapper has faced immense fallout for making antisemitic comments.

Four sources told CNN that West wanted to name his 2018 album Hitler, but ultimately went with the name Ye.

A former business executive who worked with West told the outlet that West had an affinity for Hitler and praised the dictator “by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people.”

The executive said West spoke about having read Hitler’s book Mein Kampf and was admirable of the Nazi’s use of propaganda, and that West’s interest in Hitler was well known amongst his inner circle.

The employee ultimately reached a settlement with West, which was viewed by CNN, over workplace complaints which included harassment, and in the agreement West denied the claims against him

CNN’s report echoes a claim made by former TMZ staffer Van Lathan, who said West publicly praised Hitler during his infamous 2018 rant at the office; A source corroborated Lathan’s claims to CNN.

Forbes has reached out to West for comment.