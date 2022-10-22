Kanye West Addresses Anti-Semitism Backlash Again, Says He Refuses to Be Canceled

Kanye West believes he can’t be canceled for his anti-Semitic comments — even though companies are canceling him left and right.

via Page Six:

Following his oldest daughter’s basketball game on Friday night, the rapper addressed the controversy swirling around him, including Balenciaga ending their business relationship.

“I ain’t losing no money,” he told TMZ, shrugging. “The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days.”

Ye, 45, also noted that people are cutting ties with him to simply “score points,” assuming that they are being asked “to not do business with” him because they’re “trying to mute” him.

However, he refuses to be canceled, saying, “We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere.”

Nonetheless, these alleged attempts have only made him continue to support his anti-Semitic comments.

“I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made,” he commented.

West — who recently hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer to oversee all of his businesses — further explained that his comments have been an attempt to unite the human race as one.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies,” he said.

He continued, “They never expected someone to have the platform. It’s not that anyone is afraid, they’re afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can’t use all the tactics. I’m talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong color hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I’ve seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it’s pretty one-sided if you think about it.”

West also addressed the possibility of Adidas also dropping him, saying that they “are going through legal right now so anything can happen.” Vogue has also since cut tieswith the rapper, Page Six exclusively revealed on Friday.

He also made sure to call out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for her 42nd birthday, saying, “I want to say happy birthday to Kimberly, thank you for making my four beautiful children. I will love for life for that.” He has now been dating model Juliana Nalú for the last month.

West has been in some seriously hot water after he went on a social media tirade, saying that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Despite seemingly apologizing for his comments, he has since stood by them. While talking to Piers Morgan, who asked him if he was sorry for his remarks, he said, “No. Absolutely not.”

Angry, Morgan told him, “You should be.”

Howard Stern, who is Jewish, also slammed the rapper, saying, “I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying ‘Well he’s just mentally ill’.”

He’s canceled over here — that’s for damn sure.