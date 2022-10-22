Chance the Rapper’s Wife Addresses His ‘Like’ of Explicit Tweet, ‘Ya’ll Really Be Reaching’ [Video]

Chance the Rapper’s wife has come to his defense.

via: HipHopDX

On Friday (October 21), days after the Chicago native began trending on Twitter after multiple users purportedly discovered his interactions with explicit, transsexual content, Kirsten shared a video via her own personal social media addressing fan speculations.

In the short clip, she accuses users of instigating the situation and goes on to explain how something like this could’ve happen by accident and is nothing more than a misunderstanding.

“Y’all really be reaching,” Kirsten Corley Bennett says in the video while laughing. “He’s never going to address this, but all I have to say is we were at an event all night last night — not last night, the night before last, until late. We were celebrating, so, sometimes shit happens on accident.”

Kirsten quickly ended the video, but not before issuing one last scathing remark to the social media users flooding her accounts with negative comments and posts. “So, all y’all little trolls coming to my page that are getting blocked, y’all can go to hell,” she says.

Chance the Rapper’s wife shuts down trans tweet controversy: "Y'all really be reaching" ?https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/MJYcODHxXT — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 22, 2022

As Kirsten’s video began circulating and reposted on apps such as Instagram, multiple users began suggesting Chance The Rapper engaged with the content on purpose, despite her claims. In a post shared by The Shade Room on IG, user @badlucc354 pointed out several factors that make the situation even more complicated, alleging this wasn’t the first time the “No Problems” lyricist had liked similar content.

“Wait, so he accidentally liked like 7 different lGbTq+ things on different days all while at an event with his wife the other night ?! WOW ! He’s actually more talented than any of us could imagine,” they wrote.

While Chance The Rapper has not publicly addressed whether or not he actually liked the sexually explicit content, it appears the likes have been purged from his Twitter profile. However, multiple screenshots of the x-rated post in his likes feed from October 20 are still present on the platform.