Kanye Continues to Harass Kim Kardashian, Asks Fans to Not Do Anything Physical to Pete Davidson: ‘Going to Handle the Situation Myself’

Kanye West is asking his fans to not “do anything physical’ to Pete Davidson after dragging him online for the entire weekend.

Kanye is also continuing, from what we see, to harass Kim on social media and via text.

via Complex:

Kanye allegedly received a text from Kim, who tells him that he’s “creating a dangerous and scary environment,” which could result in something happening to Davidson. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the text reads.

West said he will “handle the situation myself” in the post, which included a screenshot of the text, along with a photo from the 2001 film Baby Boy.

West shared another portion of his alleged text exchange with Kim where she tries to further convince him of the potential dangers of his one-sided social media feud with Davidson. “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever,” he allegedly responded. “And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

After sharing those posts, Ye sent out another one showing Kim asking the Donda artist why he keeps putting their exchanges up on social media.

“Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private???” Kim apparently texted Kanye, to which he responded, “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world.” He continued, “I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

Earlier today, Kanye posted a paparazzi photo from Kardashian and Davidson’s pre-Valentine’s Day date at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn?? Saturday night, and expressed his faith that he and Kim will get back together again. He followed that up with a series of screenshots from people encouraging him to keep fighting to win her back, and advised his followers that “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

That remark may have prompted Kim to reach out to him.

West appears to be fully invested in getting Kim back now that he and Julia Fox are done. The actress laughed off a recent report that she was seen “tearfully” leaving Los Angeles International Airport following their split.

“Y’all are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!” she wrote. “If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like shit it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

See Kanye’s posts below. We hope Kim has beefed up her security.

