Kanye Calls Out Mom of George Floyd's Daughter, Roxie Washington, Tells Her "God Don't Like Ugly" [Photo + Video]

In an angry Instagram post, Kanye West calls out the mother of George Floyd’s daughter and sent her a message that reads “God Don’t Like Ugly.”

via: Radar Online

Kanye West sparked outrage after falsely insisting George Floyd died from fentanyl use rather than suffocation after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, resulting in his death. Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Floyd’s daughter, later filed a $250 million lawsuit against the rapper in response to his shocking claims.

This weekend, West took to Instagram to drag her in a scathing social media rant, claiming he donated $2 million to their family after Floyd’s passing.

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE. I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!” he wrote on Sunday, October 30. “I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank! How much did BLM give????”

He said that many only gave “words” but he “acted” by giving the grieving family money, before calling her out for suing him when he’s going through an “economic” and “digital lynching.”

“You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy…But You better get you some business…” he continued. “This is how you try someone who was there for your family???? You will never get money from no one else. GOD don’t like ugly…”

West then personally addressed the Floyd family, telling them to “come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money,” adding, “the Bible is the umbilical chord [sic]…Stay Connected.”

This comes shortly after Ye issued an apology for his inflammatory comments about Floyd’s death while speaking with paparazzi on Friday, October 28.

“When I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. I want to apologize,” he admitted, before going on to compare his own current financial and social struggles with the way the 46-year-old died. “Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”

“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt,” he continued. “Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment.”

Rolling Stone reported West’s apology.