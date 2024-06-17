Kai Cenat Responds to Criticism of Him Attending North West's Birthday Party | lovebscott.com

Kai Cenat speaks out after fans criticized him for hanging with North West for her 11th birthday.

The 22-year-old, who is North’s “favorite” streamer, took a moment to address comments about his appearance at North’s party, to which he was invited by her mother Kim Kardashian.

“Everybody who literally made yesterday weird, you’re being so weird, bro,” he said. “Not gonna lie, everybody who made yesterday a weird thing… First thing’s first, bro, I’m North’s favorite streamer, bro. So yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me. That was it, literally! So, anybody who’s making it weird like, that’s the weirdest thing ever.”

Cenat added that countless children watch his content and would also “love” to meet him.

“We had a great time yesterday,” he continued. “I met Kim Kardashian! I met North, she’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, everything was great, bro. The vlog drops tomorrow, it’s going to be 30 minutes plus, so if y’all wanna see how the day went yesterday, it was epic.”

Kai Cenat responds to backlash he is getting for attending North West’s 11th birthday party pic.twitter.com/Usah9hTzPR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 16, 2024

North West celebrated her 11th birthday on Saturday, June 15 with a party at the American Dream mall in New Jersey. Kai was a special guest at the party, as shown by a clip shared by Kim on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian posted a IG story of her chilling with Kai Cenat and Ray at North West’s birthday party ? pic.twitter.com/C76jVMEGMd — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) June 16, 2024

Kai previously received angry comments from North West’s father, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after he tried on some comically oversized sweatpants sent to him by the artist. “Bro, this shit is not fitting me, bro!” he said as he showed off the pants. “Bro, you supposed to send an extra extra small…. not an extra extra large! The fuck am I supposed to do with this shit?”

“Don’t make no jokes about my clothes…When you ain’t saying nothing about what Adidas is doing…When Vultures song came out you ain’t play my verse…You controlled,” Ye responded on Instagram. “Don’t play with me.”

