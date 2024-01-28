Justin Timberlake Debuts New Gospel-Flavored Song ‘Sanctified’ With Tobe Nwigwe on ‘SNL’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

Justin Timberlake reunited with his “Social Network” costar on “SNL” and performed a second song from his new album.

via: Billboard

Timberlake delivered a pair of new songs from his upcoming album during his return to Saturday Night Live on Jan. 27.

The 42-year-old pop star and actor served as musical guest for the fifth time as a solo artist, showing off his soulful vocals alongside host Dakota Johnson on the latest episode of the long-running NBC sketch comedy show.

After making a cameo in his Social Network co-star’s monologue, JT opened with his just-released single “Selfish,” which will appear on his upcoming sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was. The singer unveiled the song earlier this month at his hometown concert in Memphis.

“So if I get jealous, I can’t help it/ I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish,” Timberlake sings on the silky-smooth R&B song. “It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it.”

For his second song, with an introduction from longtime pal and sketch partner-in-crime Jimmy Fallon, the superstar debuted the brand new gospel-flavored tracked “Sanctified,” featuring Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. The energetic performance included a full band and backup dancers.

EITIW is scheduled to drop on March 15. The forthcoming set follows 2018’s Man of the Woods, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Later in the episode, Timberlake joined SNL alum Fallon for another hilarious edition of “The Barry Gibb Talk Show.”

The 10-time Grammy winner is no stranger to Studio 8H at 30 Rock. He joined SNL‘s Five-Timers Club in March 2013, with two of those times when he pulled double duty as musical guest as well. Timberlake has also earned four Emmys through his work on the show, including outstanding original music and lyrics for his “Di– in a Box” music video with Lonely Island. His last performance on SNL was in December 2013.

Watch Timberlake’s SNL performance below.