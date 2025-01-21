Justin Bieber Unfollows Wife Hailey on Instagram Weeks After She Shut Down Rumors of Marital Woes

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Justin Bieber has gone on a major unfollow spree on Instagram and it seems he has even unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber.

Fans first noticed the “Baby” singer’s cryptic social media activity Tuesday morning.

X users freaked out, with one asking, “DID THEY SEPARATE?”

Advertisement

DID THEY SEPARATE — leo (@pinksego) January 21, 2025

Another noted that they had wanted the couple, who have been married since September 2018, to “make it.”

A third mentioned the pair’s 5-month-old son, Jack Blues, writing, “hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child.”

Many, however, pointed out that Justin, 30, gushed over Hailey, 28, via his Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Advertisement

“The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of the model.

Another X user noted, “They’re literally in Aspen together right now.”

Reps for Justin and Hailey have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The duo have been an item on and off since 2014, renewing their vows in May 2024 and welcoming their baby boy three months later.

Advertisement

When speculation about marriage woes swirled in December, Hailey clapped back via her Instagram Story.

“me to all of you on the internet,” the former “Drop the Mic” co-host captioned a video last month of a man saying people are “not well and it’s OK.”

Justin also hit back at the gossip by thirsting over Hailey’s bikini snap, sharing a PDA picture and enjoying a Colorado date night.

Last week, the pop star made headlines for stripping down to his underwear in soaking wet shots.

Advertisement

via: Page Six

In addition to Hailey, Justin has recently unfollowed his former mentor Usher, Scooter Braun and Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin.