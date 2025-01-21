Home > NEWS

Justin Bieber Unfollows Wife Hailey on Instagram Weeks After She Shut Down Rumors of Marital Woes

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Justin Bieber has gone on a major unfollow spree on Instagram and it seems he has even unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber.

Fans first noticed the “Baby” singer’s cryptic social media activity Tuesday morning.

X users freaked out, with one asking, “DID THEY SEPARATE?”

Advertisement

Another noted that they had wanted the couple, who have been married since September 2018, to “make it.”

A third mentioned the pair’s 5-month-old son, Jack Blues, writing, “hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child.”

Many, however, pointed out that Justin, 30, gushed over Hailey, 28, via his Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Advertisement

“The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of the model.

Another X user noted, “They’re literally in Aspen together right now.”

Reps for Justin and Hailey have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The duo have been an item on and off since 2014, renewing their vows in May 2024 and welcoming their baby boy three months later.

Advertisement

When speculation about marriage woes swirled in December, Hailey clapped back via her Instagram Story.

“me to all of you on the internet,” the former “Drop the Mic” co-host captioned a video last month of a man saying people are “not well and it’s OK.”

Justin also hit back at the gossip by thirsting over Hailey’s bikini snap, sharing a PDA picture and enjoying a Colorado date night.

Last week, the pop star made headlines for stripping down to his underwear in soaking wet shots.

Advertisement

via: Page Six

In addition to Hailey, Justin has recently unfollowed his former mentor Usher, Scooter Braun and Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Francisco San Martin, Days of Our Lives and Jane the Virgin Actor, Dead at 39

By: Walker
NEWS

Jamie Foxx Thought He Was Being Pranked When He Woke Up From His Coma

By: Walker
NEWS

Activist Kevin Powell Rips Snoop Dogg Over Trump Performance

By: Walker
NEWS

Ariana Liked A Shady Post About Carrie Underwood’s Vocal Performance During Trump’s Inauguration

By: Walker
NEWS

Metro Boomin Denies That His Rental Yacht Caught Fire, But Confirms He Is Working On Young Thug’s Next Album

By: Walker
NEWS

Hillary Clinton Laughs at Trump’s Plan to Rename Gulf of Mexico

By: Walker
NEWS

Travis Scott Donates Merch Proceeds From New Song to L.A. Wildfire Relief

By: Walker
NEWS

Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Recognize Only Two Sexes That Are ‘Not Changeable’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Convicted Killer Claims Girlfriend Helped ‘Hunt’ Teen, Told Him Wait for Her to Rape Victim

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kevin Costner Honors Friendship With Whitney Houston On His 70th Birthday: “We Lost Such A Light”

By: Walker