Justin Bieber Reportedly Planning 2025 Music Comeback As He ‘Needs The Money And Wants To Work’

BY: Walker Published 5 minutes ago

A new Justin Bieber era might be on the way, as a video he just shared on his Instagram Story today (January 15) teases.

The 30-year-old singer hasn’t released an album in nearly four years, since Justice dropped in March 2021.

Now that Bieber is a father – welcoming his first son with wife Hailey in late August – the singer appears poised to go back to work.

While he hasn’t announced anything officially, Bieber shared a new video on his Intagram story Wednesday that featured what could be a snippet of new music.

The video was taken from the back of Bieber’s car as he drove with his wife Hailey in the front seat as they were seen holding hands as he drove.

The singer was wearing a black hoodie and he was seen bopping his head to the music in the car’s rear view mirror.

The video also had a timer at the bottom, with the sample including lyrics about ‘shaking off the hate’ and ‘feeling sun on my skin.’

The video also had a film projector emoji and a hand with a pen writing emoji, though the singer didn’t provide any other details.

Still, there is no official confirmation that Bieber is getting back in the recording booth anytime soon.

The report from Puck claimed that Bieber ‘needs money and wants to work,’ adding that he still owes AEG ‘a ton for his canceled tour’ back in March 2023.

The news also comes as it was recently revealed that Bieber has unfollowed his earliest mentors – former manager Scooter Braun and Usher – on Instagram.

Bieber is now being represented by lawyer Michael Rhodes, who has past represented celebrities such as Madonna and members of the Kardashian family.

Bieber’s financial issues come two years after he sold rights to his catalog for $200 million in 2023, in a deal the Los Angeles Times reported Rhodes was integral in.

Bieber’s rumored return to the musical world comes more than four months after musical artist Mk.gee, 28, told The New York Times that he had written and recorded tracks with Bieber.

Mk.gee said that creatively, Bieber was ‘searching’ after having cemented his place atop the genre throughout the 2010s and early part of this decade.

‘Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music,’ Mk.gee said of Bieber. ‘You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.’

Bieber had previously had to cancel shows on the tour in the fall of 2022, explaining his absences from the stage in an emotional post on his Instagram Stories.

‘Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,’ he said. ‘As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

via: Daily Mail

Justin Bieber teases new project on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/WwJnLL7N6P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2025