Justin Bieber Gives Fans An Update On His Facial Paralysis [Photo]

Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.

via: Hot97

Justin previously revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left the side of his face paralyzed. He shared a statement via Instagram about his recovery process. “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he wrote. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

The statement continued, “I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms,” the statement continued. “This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.” He ended the statement, “”I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me.”