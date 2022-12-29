‘I Just Needed My Dad’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Calls Him Out In Emotional TikTok After Her Mom Accuses Actor Of Owing $1 Million In Court [Photos]

Kel Mitchell’s daughter Allure is claiming the actor was an absentee father for more than a decade of her life.

via: Radar Online

On Wednesday, Allure Mitchell posted a bombshell TikTok with a caption that read, “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced.”

“My father is the type of man to fake as of he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there “financially” what I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper. He helped pay for my first car, my high school tuition, and my housing on campus until I cut him off for exactly this,” she added.

“I now live completely independently without any parental help I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up the way I had to it boggles me that’d even think that’s what I cared about,” she said. “But then I have to remember he doesn’t even know me. How could he? He wasn’t there. A father should be there emotionally. A father should be there for their daughters in need. A father should provide.”

“A father should just simply care. I was at one point “homeless” in college and my father not once made steps to open his home to me as a forever home but instead got me a dorm on campus during that time. Even though that was much appreciated, I needed my father,” Allure said.

She continued, “My father refuses to get me medical insurance of any sort out of fear my mother would use it, I don’t live with my mother. And so how my mother would get access to that I don’t know. He lives in this delusional world that my mother is “out to get him.” No, she’s out to get what’s owed to her. You owe my mother so much. While you got to live your greatest life for the ten years without us, building you career and selling the house your ex-wife and your children were living in. The same house that was actually bought with the help of my grandparents

“He never asked me why I wanted to be a lawyer but the reason I do is because I had to watch my mom research law to help her keep our house over our head. In the end, she lost and we were without a home, still without a home. Yet Kel Mitchell, my father, gets to live in a five-bedroom house in the valley. Yet in his eyes, I’m ungrateful. I never cared about money. I just needed my dad,” she ended

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kel and his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton are set to face off in court next month. She accused him of owing her $1.2 million in back support and for tax debt, which he denied.

Better yet, ask their kids. Here's Kel Mitchell's daughter Allure talking about needing her dad & not his money. pic.twitter.com/IetAXLUp9a — Warm VaLinda Sugar (@linluv5) December 29, 2022