Julia Fox’s Brother Arrested After Police Find Ghost Guns, Drugs, and Explosive-Making Materials in Home

Julia Fox’s dad and brother were arrested Wednesday after cops raided their Manhattan apartment and found ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing, law enforcement sources said.

via: Complex

ABC 7 reports that the NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team descended upon the 30-year-old’s home on Wednesday night following reports made by neighbors of suspicious deliveries. Once inside Fox’s Upper East Side apartment, police found a number of illegal, untraceable gun parts and machinery that presses pills.

Additionally, authorities said they found pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, items used to build explosives, and ghost guns.

Because ghost guns are made using a 3D printer, they are untraceable and illegal. In an interview with Highsnobiety in 2019, Julia said her brother is a “mad scientist recluse” who “builds 3D printers for fun.”

Christopher could now possibly be charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid-fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of drug paraphilia. His father was also at home at the time, and was held by police but wasn’t charged.

The police issued a statement: “The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns—against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”

Fox has never previously been arrested for criminal activity. It’s unknown when he’ll appear before court.