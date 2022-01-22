Julia Fox Unfazed By Kanye Relationship: ‘I’ve Dated Billionaires My Entire Adult Life’

Julia Fox has responded to those who think her relationship with Kanye West is based on “fame,” “clout” and “money,” revealing that dating rich men is no big deal for the “Uncut Gems” star.

via: Rap-Up

During the Friday episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, the Uncut Gems star responded to those who think she’s dating the billionaire Yeezy mogul for a come-up. While she admits to being an “attention seeker” when she was younger, the now 31-year-old claims she could care less about fame today.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ And it’s like, ‘Honey, I dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep in real,’” she said. “And secondly, no, I really don’t [care]… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world.”

She added, “That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Fox also addressed the viral video of her partying with Ye, Madonna, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather earlier this month in West Hollywood. “I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I. All of these other celebs crashed [the party],” she said.

The couple started dating after meeting on New Year’s Eve in Miami. During one of their first dates, West surprised Fox with a room full of designer clothes. They did a photo shoot for Interview magazine in which they were seen kissing and making out on the floor of the hotel suite.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Fox said. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

The actress continued to gush about their budding romance. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

There has been speculation that Ye is dating Fox to make his ex Kim Kardashian jealous, however, he did shout out his new girl on his “Eazy” collaboration with The Game, where he raps, “And my new bitch bad / I know Illuminati mad.”

Time will tell how long Ye and Julia last.