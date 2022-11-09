Julia Fox Says Romance with Kanye West Impacted Her Acting Career ‘Not in a Good Way’

Julia Fox is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her acting career.

via: Page Six

The “Uncut Gems” actress, 32, appeared on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast Monday, where she dished on her short-lived rendezvous with the controversial rapper.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

Josh Safdie’s muse briefly dated West, 45, earlier this year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in Feb. 2021.

After a blissful few weeks, things quickly turned sour after West shared a series of since-deleted Instagram posts in a desperate bid to try and win back his then-estranged wife.

Fox ultimately pulled the plug on their romance after about six weeks of dating.

“I’m so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care,” she said, adding that she’s not willing to quit due to setbacks.

In September, Fox said she was “proud” of herself for walking away from West in February after the “first sign of a red flag.”

The multi-Grammy winner had “unresolved issues that he was dealing with,” she told ES Magazine.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy,” she explained, adding that she doesn’t “have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

“Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” she continued, referencing her and ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev’s 1-year-old son.