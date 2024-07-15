Julia Fox Quits Project After 5 Years Due to Director's Allegedly Racist Opinions [Video] | lovebscott.com

Julia Fox is speaking out after quitting a project she’s been working on for quite some time.

via JJ:

The 34-year-old Uncut Gems actress took to her TikTok to address an allegedly racist conversation that led her to drop a project, which she says she’d been part of for five years.

“OK, so the craziest thing just happened to me,” she began.

“So I’ve been attached to a project for five years. I’ve given creative contributions to it, emotional contributions to it, it was like my baby. I even brought on like a major, major A-list icon to play alongside me and everything was going great until this white man director came in.”

She went on to explain that the white male director, who she doesn’t name, “was trying to kick me off the project. Meanwhile I’ve been there for five years and he’s been there for a week. I had mentioned [to him] that I really thought it was important to have diversity in our lead cast,” which apparently rubbed him the wrong way.

“He said, ‘Why? White people have it really hard too. And plus, diversity casting is like using Black people as puppets.’ Meanwhile, we’re actors, we’re all f-cking puppets, what are you talking about?” she said while reading from notes she said she took during the call.

“‘White people don’t have a duty to cast Black people because so many Black projects happen and Asian projects and nobody gets mad that there’s no white people in the cast.’ He said ‘Turn on Netflix, turn on any streamer, it’s all Black projects. Go to India, all the movies in India have all Indian people, nobody gets mad that they don’t have diversity.’”

“I said, ‘Honey, white people have been the default up until now. Let them have their all Indian movies,’” to which he allegedly said, “‘What are you talking about? Wake up, we are in 2024—this isn’t 2005 or something.’”

“It was giving Proud Boy, it was giving ‘All Lives Matter,’ it was giving white supremacy, and at that point I was done arguing,” she says. “And I said ‘You know what, I can’t work with you, I’m done.”

Julia went on to say she’s “grown to love the people attached, the producers, the writers, the other actor in question, and I don’t want to blow up this whole thing for them,” but “I just can’t believe I’m having conversations like this in 2024.”

It’s not yet known which project she was referring to, nor the director.

Watch Julia speak on it below. She should go ahead and name that director.