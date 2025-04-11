Judge to Wendy Williams: Your Career is Over! Her Lawyer Joe Tacopina Responds

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Things are getting weird and intense in the Wendy Williams guardianship war … multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, during a hearing this week, the judge told Wendy, she has no hope of restarting her career.

It’s pretty outrageous … Wendy showed up in court Thursday and appeared before Judge Lisa Sokoloff. Our sources tell TMZ, the judge railed on Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, accusing her of leaking information to the media and threatening her with sanctions for future conduct.

The judge wasn’t finished. We’re told she attacked Wendy’s family, essentially saying they were no good.

And then … Judge Sokoloff out of the blue started talking about Wendy’s career. We’re told she said Wendy had a great career, but it was over, adding she will never have a career again — “It’s done.”

Our sources say the remarks hurt Wendy deeply, and it was unclear why she said it. Beyond it being hurtful, it’s unclear what expertise the judge has in the entertainment industry to make such a grim assessment.

For the record, lots of people are keenly interested in Wendy’s career … Our Tubi documentary, “Saving Wendy,” was viewed in huge numbers and various outlets have been reporting on her bid to end the guardianship.

via: TMZ

Joe Tacopina is blasting the judge in Wendy Williams’ conservatorship case for telling the TV star her career is over … calling the statements “outrageous” — and adding Wendy’s going to have a massive comeback when the conservator battle is over.

TMZ spoke with Tacopina — who is serving as Wendy’s personal attorney — on “TMZ Live” Friday … and, he says these statements by the judge shouldn’t have been made in court or in front of Wendy … especially since the judge who said it isn’t in the entertainment industry.

Tacopina doesn’t know why the judge would make such statements about Wendy’s career in an unrelated court hearing … and, he adds that from his numerous conversations with Wendy, he knows she’s as coherent and lucid as she ever has been.

JT says statements about her career show the judge’s bias … and, Joe warns the judge is lucky he wasn’t in court yesterday — or he would’ve torn the judge to shreds.

Tacopina also chatted about the gag order on this case … saying he’s never heard one being issued in a guardianship case — and pointing out they’re usually reserved for situations where comments could influence a jury, which can’t happen here since the judge alone will make the decision.

Joe says gag orders are regularly viewed as unconstitutional and overturned anyway … and, the only reason he can think for why Judge Sokoloff issued one is to punish Wendy and her team.

While he’s not taking over the guardianship case yet, it’s clear Tacopina’s ready to step in if need be — and, he’s ready to take on the judge in the case.

via: TMZ