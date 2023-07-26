Judge Greg Mathis Accused of Pulling Gun on City Workers, He Denies It

Judge Greg Mathis got into it with some Los Angeles City employees but what happened next is where the stories differ.

On Tuesday (July 25), an employee from the L.A. Department of Water and Power reported the alleged incident to law enforcement officials, accusing Mathis of threatening workers with a gun, per TMZ.

The employee claimed Mathis got angry after workers asked him to move his vehicle. A heated exchange resulted in Mathis allegedly flashing and pointing a gun at employees, according to the report.

Mathis, however, denies the employee’s account of the incident. According to the judge, the employees were the ones blocking his vehicle in, so he couldn’t pull it out of the driveway.

Mathis said he got out of his vehicle before one employee threatened to run him over with their work truck. The judge said he told the employee that he had a gun but never took it out.

LAPD has officially launched an investigation into the case.