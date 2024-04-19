Judge Grants Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Permission To Travel Internationally For ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been granted permission by a California district judge to travel internationally for Minaj’s upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour.

via: Vibe

Petty, who’s currently on probation and house arrest, asked a judge for permission to travel out of the country with his wife “for various purposes, including childcare,” which, at first, had no position from the judge. However, according to Legal Affairs And Trials reporter Meghann Cunniff, a judge greenlit Petty’s request on Tuesday (April 16).

“Defendant Kenneth Petty (‘Mr. Petty’), by and through counsel, hereby applies to the Court for an Order allowing him to travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes,” the filing states. “Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare.”

Here's the proposed Pink Friday 2 world tour federal court order. It was written by Petty’s lawyer and hasn’t been signed by the judge. "At the conclusion of the travel, Mr. Petty must return to Los Angeles County and must check in with his probation officer upon returning." pic.twitter.com/2z863JWItp — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 16, 2024

In addition, the filing lists all of the international countries that will be visited including: Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania.

“The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position. Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and has no objection to the travel request,” it continued. The motion also notes that upon approval, Petty will provide his probation officer with a travel itinerary, stay in contact with authorities, and check in with Los Angeles County once he returns.

The Pink Friday 2 International leg begins April 17 in Montreal, QC, before concluding July 12 in London.