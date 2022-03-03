Joy Behar Suffers Dramatic Fall on ‘The View,’ Face-Plants in Front of Audience [Video]

Joy Behar had a bit of a scare on Thursday morning, as she completely wiped out during her entrance onto the set of “The View.”

The 79-year-old comedian was walking out on stage at the start of the live show when she took a tumble just before reaching her seat.

Cameras captured Behar face-planting on the stage, with the dramatic vision beamed out to audiences across the country.

Co-hosts Sara Haines, 44, and legal eagle Sunny Hostin, 53, were heard gasping before they tried to help Behar get up from the ground.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to the veteran star, telling her to “just stand.”

Behar needed the help of Haines and Hostin to get back on her feet, and a production assistant also ran on stage for added support.

Behar did not suffer serious injury, and was able to continue on with the show.

While the flustered funnywoman may not be quick on her feet, she laughed off the face-plant fiasco with her quick wit.

“25 years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” the longtime funny lady quipped as she sat down at the table.

The star later turned serious, telling anyone who suffers a fall to monitor their symptoms.

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”

She ended on a light note, stating: “I’m a klutz!”

Behar’s fall is the latest headline-hitting incident for “The View” veteran, who first appeared on the show back in 1997.

Just last week, the funnywoman was blasted after she complained that the war in Ukraine could impact her planned vacation to Italy.

Meanwhile, Behar last month told audiences that she would be wearing masks in public indefinitely, before she was busted sitting maskless in a New York City restaurant just days later.

