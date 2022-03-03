YFN Lucci Alleges He Was Stabbed in Jail by Inmate, Asks Judge to Grant Bond for Release

Atlanta-based rapper YFN Lucci is requesting his release from jail this week, claiming that he was stabbed in the back last month during a video call with a friend.

via: Complex

Lucci alleges he was stabbed last month by another inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, as first reported by TMZ. According to documents cited in the Thursday-published report, Lucci said he was “stabbed from behind” and was later told that he has a “bounty” on him.

As for Lucci’s bond ask, Thursday’s report adds that the Ray Ray From Summerhill artist has proposed a home confinement-centered release, complete with the use of a monitoring device.

In Emergency Motion for Bond documents viewed by Complex, Lucci’s counsel notes that their client “voluntarily turned himself into the custody of the Fulton County Jail” in January 2021 after being made aware of warrants, including for murder. Later, Lucci and counsel arranged for a consent bond with the State.

In April of that year, the docs further point out, Lucci and other co-defendants were named in an indictment that included RICO-related charges and other counts, resulting in new arrest warrants. While Lucci turned himself in “immediately and voluntarily,” his lawyer notes in the new documents that he still had his original bond revoked and a new bond denied.

As for the stabbing, Lucci’s counsel says in the docs (dated March 1) that the defendant “fears that his life is in jeopardy if he remains in the custody of the Fulton County Jail.” At the time, Lucci says, he was in protective custody and “no other inmates” were authorized to be outside their cell.

Complex has reached out to Lucci’s lawyer for comment and will update this post accordingly.

In a statement shared by his team to Instagram last June, Lucci thanked fans for their ongoing support.

“I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence,” he said at the time, adding that he had new music on the horizon. That September, Lucci appeared on Mozzy’s Untreated Trauma track “Let You Know.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding YFN Lucci’s plea to return home.