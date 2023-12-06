Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Go Grocery Shopping Together amid Respective Splits

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o further fueled romance rumors as the pair were spotted on an errand run in Los Angeles recently.

via: People

On Tuesday TMZ published photos of the Dawson’s Creek alum and Oscar-winning actress leaving Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. The pair was also seen outside a convenience store and driving together in a Tesla.

Both stars were dressed casually for the outing. Nyong’o, 40, wore a floral sweatshirt, wide-leg pants and a baseball cap while Jackson, 45, sported a white sweatshirt and jeans.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Jackson and Nyong’o.

The sighting comes after the pair were spotted with friends at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles.

Photos posted by TMZ on Oct. 19 showed the pair standing close to each other in the audience at the show.

In October, Jackson’s wife of more than three years, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for their separation.

A source told PEOPLE at the time it was Turner-Smith’s idea to end the relationship after she “decided she is done.”

”They are on very different paths in life,” the source shared, later adding, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Jackson has not commented publicly on the divorce. The exes have one child together — daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020.