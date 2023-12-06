Cam'Ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, But She Curves [Photo + Video]

Cam’ron has revealed that his efforts to woo actress Nia Long have been in vain.

via: AceShowbiz

During the Tuesday, December 5 episode of his talk show, “It Is What It Is”, the Harlem rapper shared that he slid into Nia’s Instagram DM but she left his message unopened for over a year.

In the episode, Mase questioned whether Ime Udoka would’ve “tried” LeBron James, as the NBA coach was involved with a Boston Celtics employee. That prompted Cam’Ron to open up about his failed attempts to court Nia, noting that he was “perturbed for her.”

Pulling out the receipt, the Dipset member then handed his phone to co-host Treasure “Stat” Wilson because she’s the “better reader.” Cam’Ron opened his romantic message by writing, “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”

“You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then [sic] that. You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine [sic] for as a couple,” he continued.

He added, “As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching ‘the best man’ I was inspired to reach out, because that’s what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour,’ ” before concluding the message with a series of love heart emojis.

Cam’ron talked about when he dm’ed Nia Long after the situation with IME Udoka ???? Mase reaction is hilarious ? ?: @ITISWATITISTALK pic.twitter.com/rGidJy2S6J — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 5, 2023

Cam’ron tried his luck with Nia just weeks after her ex Ime was reported to have cheated on her with an employee of the Boston Celtics. The affair resulted in the basketball coach being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after violating the Celtics’ code of conduct.

Prior to splitting, Nia and Ime had been dating since 2010. The former couple, who got engaged in 2015, shares a 10-year-old son, Kez, together.