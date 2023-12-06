Joe Budden Apologizes to YoungBoy Never Broke Again: 'He Don’t Even Bother Nobody'

Joe Budden is often not afraid to share his honest thoughts about people, especially artists.

Budden has offered an apology to YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

As you’ll recall, the two have been in and out of headlines in recent weeks, starting with Budden calling NBA YoungBoy “trash” and “horrible.” YoungBoy later responded, followed by more from Budden, this time with an emphasis on first-week numbers.

Around 27 minutes into Episode 681 of Budden’s podcast, titled “Vanity King,” an apology was issued after the host joked about having been “in the news a lot these last few weeks.” According to Budden, he should have found a “much better way to articulate” his original thoughts.

“I owe NBA an apology too,” he said. “Let’s start with accountability. I owe him an apology. He don’t even bother nobody.”

Later, Budden said he “didn’t feel good about” seeing “all of the biggest blogs put this up.” Listen to the full thing here.

At one point in Budden and YoungBoy’s back-and-forth, the latter proposed a sit-down interview at his home in Utah. With Budden’s apology now making the rounds, could fans expect to see such a thing in the future? Hard to say, but if a Budden and YoungBoy one-on-one does come to pass.