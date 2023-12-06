'Bling Empire' Star Jessey Lee Accused of Abuse in Ex-Wife's Shocking Filing as Judge Denies Restraining Order

“Bling Empire” alum Jessey Lee’s ex-wife, Crystal Hoang Lee, has accused him of physical and mental abuse against her and their children.

via: The Messenger

Lee, is accusing him of abusing her and their two children. In a new court filing obtained by TMZ, she also asked an L.A. court for a temporary restraining order against him, which was denied. She has also alleged that she lost her parental rights, according to a social media post she shared.

In the shocking filing, Crystal claims that Jessey abused her on Nov. 25, and hit one of their children after they wouldn’t go to sleep. She briefly accuses Jessey of causing her to have a miscarriage. Beyond the alleged She alleged physical abuse of her and their children, Crystal says he would often go out gambling.

A hearing is set for two weeks, and Crystal will be able to detail her accusations further.

For now, a rep for Jessey has denied the claims, telling TMZ, “Mr. Lee has no knowledge of this restraining order. He actually was granted a restraining order against Ms. Hoang on Nov 21st. He has been awarded full exclusive custody of the children and they currently live with him. Ms. Hoang has no access or parental rights. There is absolutely no truth to any of these allegations.”

The Messenger reached out to a rep for Jessey, but did not immediately hear back.

Crystal shared a portion of her story on Instagram, revealing that she had been stripped of parental rights.

“This is the first time in my life that I have ever lost parental rights. It is a new one on me,” she wrote alongside images of and videos of her bonding with a horse at a stable. “I truly love being a mom and every piece of it is already a fight, but when you have the man that gave you the greatest gift of your life trying to fight to take away your babies. All you can see is a broken man. Let’s bring the Cowboys back! My Bosal Baby! This is gentle mothering in the horse world!”

Crystal and Jessey were married for four years when he filed for divorce in 2015. It was finalized in 2019.

Lee and his current wife, Chérie Chan, starred in the first season of the Netflix reality series, and only appeared in a handful of episodes for season 2 before leaving the show for good.

Jessey and Chérie welcomed their first child J’adore in 2016 and their second child Jevon in October 2019. They secretly married in September 2021.