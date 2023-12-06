Lil Baby Saying ‘F*ck the Rats’ When Gunna Collab “Drip Too Hard” Starts Playing [Video]

Lil Baby took a shot at Gunna after one of their past collaborations played at one of his concerts.

via: Complex

“Fuck the rats turn this shit off,” reads the text onscreen, though only “fuck the rats” is 100 percent clear on the audio. The single, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, anchored Baby and Gunna’s 2018 joint release Drip Harder and has racked up 1.35 billion streams.

Nah lil baby dissed gunna on stage when “Drip too hard” came on ??? “f*ck the ? turn that ? off” pic.twitter.com/H8YLkmMLFh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023

The account @gunnafandom tweeted that the video supposedly dates back to “the beginning of [Lil Baby’s] tour,” which would likely be the It’s Only Us Tour that started in late July. Concert tracking sites like Songkick and Setlist.fm don’t indicate that he’s played any shows in the last couple weeks, though the latter says he performed the Gunna collab “Close Friends” at a Dubai gig on Nov. 3.

In early June, Gunna denied speculation that he dissed Lil Baby on “Bread & Butter,” his first song since accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. An unreleased track from Lil Baby surfaced later that month in which the rapper took a not-so-subtle jab at his Drip Harder collaborator.

“N***as taking pleas, I know that Slime ain’t happy,” Baby can be heard saying in the snippet.

If this newly circulated video actually occurred towards the beginning of the It’s Only Us Tour in either July or August, it’s likely that Lil Baby was still carrying a bit of resentment toward Gunna. The question is, does he still feel this way? He has yet to address the clip, and ditto for Gunna.