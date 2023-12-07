Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Their Romance as They Step Out Together Holding Hands

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o confirmed their new romance when the actors were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll on Tuesday.

via: People

The new couple were seen walking hand in hand while taking a stroll in Joshua Tree, California, on Tuesday. Both dressed in comfortable clothing, with Nyong’o, 40, wearing yellow sweatpants and a white and green striped long sleeve shirt that read, “It’s Okay to Cry.”

As for Jackson, the Dawson’s Creek star, 45, was seen wearing a gray beanie, a white crewneck and a black pair of sweatpants.

The two appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they walked beside each other and smiled.

Reps for Jackson and Nyong’o did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Their latest public outing comes after they were spotted leaving Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Monday. The pair was also seen outside a convenience store and driving together in a Tesla.

In October, the couple were spotted again, attending a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles with friends. Photos posted by TMZ on Oct. 19 showed the pair standing close to each other in the audience at the show.

Earlier that month, Jackson’s wife of more than three years, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for their separation.

A source told PEOPLE at the time it was Turner-Smith’s idea to end the relationship after she “decided she is done.”

”They are on very different paths in life,” the source shared, later adding, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Jackson has not commented publicly on the divorce. The exes have one child together: daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020.

As for Nyong’o, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress had been romantically linked to Selema Masekea. They went public with their relationship in December 2022, and she last posted a birthday tribute to Masekea at the end of August. The Instagram post, which was captured by PEOPLE, appears to have been deleted.