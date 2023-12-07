Tim Allen Accused of Being ‘So F-cking Rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ Set by Co-Star Casey Wilson

SNL alum Casey Wilson details her experience filming the pilot of The Santa Clauses Disney+ series opposite Tim Allen.

via: Rolling Stone

Allen, the beloved voice behind Buzz Lightyear and Santa Clause veteran, has been accused of being “so fucking rude” during the making of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses by former co-star Casey Wilson.

On a recent episode of the Bitch Sesh podcast, Wilson reportedly opened up about her experience on set with Allen while filming the spinoff, during which she guest-starred in the pilot episode.

“Tim Allen was such a bitch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” Wilson said. The Saturday Night Live alum added that she had “buried this” story before because a producer of the show is a “great friend” and because her children loved the movies.

In the series, Wilson plays the grown-up version of Sara, the little girl Allen’s character Scott Calvin encounters in the original movie.

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson continued. “I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

The Happy Endings actress said “everybody was walking on eggshells” around the film’s star, and “people just looked frantic. … When he was done, he was so fucking rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

Wilson recalled that after Allen shot his scene, he declared, “Leaving!” According to the actress, he then took off his Santa cape, let it drop to the floor, and walked out. “And they hustle in his stand-in — lovely man, who actually was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a bitch.”

Rolling Stone has reached out to a representative for Tim Allen for comment.

The Santa Clauses is a sequel to the trilogy — 1994’s The Santa Clause, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — and was created by Jack Burditt for Disney+