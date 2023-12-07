50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Proceeds To Benefit Sexual Assault Victims

50 Cent claims the proceeds from his upcoming documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs will go to victims of sexual assault and rape as more alleged victims come forward with accusations against the “Bad Boy 4 Life” rapper.

via: Daily Mail

In an Instagram post featuring a clip from the documentary, the 48-year-old rapper (real name: Curtis Jackson III) wrote that all money from the show would go to victims of sexual assault.

But in the clip, which was first shared last week to TikTok without the news of the donations, the rapper Mark Curry, who formerly was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, claims that Diddy’s entourage kept drugged bottles of alcohol that were intended for women partying with him to make them ‘slippery.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Diddy and 50 Cent for comment.

In his post, 50 Cent wrote: ‘All G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape !’

But he also seemed to use the post as an opportunity to promote himself and take another dig at Diddy.

At the end of the caption he included tags for his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne labels, as well as a link to his tour merchandise Instagram account.

Back in 2007, Diddy began a lucrative partnership the liquor giant Diageo to boost Ciroc vodka, and in 2014 the collaborated again for the introduction of DeLeón Tequila.

The accompanying video clip features Curry claiming, ‘When we used to go to the club, we used to have these bottles, right. And on this bottle they’d be regular Moet bottles. On them bottles right there they had something that’d make the girls be real slippery and all of this kind of stuff.’

He added, ‘So when you get up, they’d be like, “Don’t touch them bottles right there, and only drink them bottles right there.”‘

The video also showed a clip of Rick Ross and Diddy partying, set to Ross’ verse on Rocko’s 2013 song U.O.E.N.O., on which he rapped, ‘Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.’

Curry added, ‘So we already knew what the drill was, you just don’t mess with them bottles, all right? Then all of the girls they’re in the club and after awhile they’re opening up their mouths like little birds. He was just running around popping pills in their mouths.’

He also shared a story from the road about a time he went to visit Diddy’s hotel room, and the mogul allegedly answered the door ‘butt-a** naked.’

50 Cent then shared another post featuring various headlines of the fourth woman coming forward against Diddy.

The rapper wrote in the caption, ‘My God 17 was no one off limits, This documentary is gonna blow you away! Diddy do it, or Not coming soon !!!’

The rapper’s most recent post featured TMZ’s headline about the rapper donating all proceeds to charity.

‘WTF at some point you gotta just do the right thing,’ 50 wrote.