Josh Peck Called Out After Drake Bell Details Abuse in ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc: ‘Silence Speaks Volumes’ | lovebscott.com

Josh Peck seems to be taking a head-in-the-sand approach to everything coming out from ‘Quiet on Set.’

via: Page Six

Fans are blasting Josh Peck for his “silence” following the bombshell abuse allegations his former co-star Drake Bell and other Nickelodeon alums made in the “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” docuseries.

TikTok users called out Peck after he posted a peculiar video Monday of himself lip-synching to a viral sound that says in part, “If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a f–king sign that you don’t exist to me anymore.”

“Your silence speaks volumes bro. It’s really sad,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “it’s too Quiet on this set for us. Speak up.”

Some perceived the video to be a subliminal reaction to the docuseries and a way for Peck to distance himself from the claims attached to it.

“The timing with this is .. odd,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “wow. this says everything.”

Bell, meanwhile, has not called out his former “Drake & Josh” co-star for staying mum after he detailed the “extensive” and “brutal” abuse he suffered at the hands of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck — who has no relation to Josh — in the documentary.

The former child star, who had never identified himself as the victim in Brian’s criminal child abuse case, spoke for the first time in the series about what took place when he was just 15 years old.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me,” he revealed in part.

“I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation.”

Several Nickelodeon alums have spoken up in support of Bell since his revelations — and others like the cast of “Ned’s Declassified” have been slammed for making light of the allegations.

However, it may not come as a total surprise to fans that Josh, 37, hasn’t issued a statement because he and Bell, also 37, have been estranged for many years.

In 2022, Josh shared on the “BFFs” podcast that he and his former co-star had not “stayed in touch” for 10-plus years since they made their hit show, but he had no intention of letting the public know that.

However, when Josh tied the knot with his wife, Paige O’Brien, in 2017, he said Bell went on a media rant about how he felt snubbed by his former co-star for not getting an invitation to the nuptials.

Josh claimed on “BFFs” that Bell even sent him a series of harsh messages on his wedding night.

The “Grandfathered” alum then said he saw his former colleague at an awards show shortly after, at which point he went up to him and said, “Go apologize to my wife … or something bad is going to happen.”

Bell, for his part, told “Entertainment Tonight” in July 2017 that he thought they were much closer and would be open to working with Josh again.

Bell said at the time, “If there’s time, if it’s in our schedules and it’s right, I would jump in it in a second. … The chemistry … and what I have with Josh is so unattainable in this business.”