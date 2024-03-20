Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat With 2024 Hot Girl Summer World Tour Dates | lovebscott.com

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour, saying, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

via: Rolling Stone

After teasing the run of live shows last week, the rapper has officially shared the slate of headlining dates for the international run, which makes 31 stops in North America and Europe beginning in May.

Memphis rapper GloRilla will join Megan Thee Stallion on the Hot Girl Summer tour, kicking off on May 14 in Minneapolis. The show will make stops in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dublin, London, and more cities. The rapper will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 21 and will host a grand homecoming in Houston on June 14.

General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time following the conclusion of select presale opportunities, which begin on Wednesday, March 20.

“HOTTIESSS, GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a teaser last week. “Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get y’all prepared!”

The poster for the tour has branded it “the hottest event of the summer,” but the rapper started turning up the heat weeks ago. Last month, her latest single, “Hiss,” reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100. “Thank you to [everyone] that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen!” she wrote in a message to her fans. “I love you I appreciate you I’m so grateful.”

THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME ?????General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee ?????? Can't wait to see y'all! ?? #hotgirlsummertour… pic.twitter.com/XbokkbppTh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 20, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Hot Girl Summer Tour Dates

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

June 1 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

June 4 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

June 8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

June 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^

June 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

June 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

June 14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

June 16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Festival*

June 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

June 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^

July 4 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

July 5 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

July 7 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

July 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

July 11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

July 14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

July 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

July 17 – London, UK @ The O2

July 27 – Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival*

^ With GloRilla