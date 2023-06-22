Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Big Lex Brawl: 'I Don't Know Her' [Video]

Joseline Hernandez has broken her silence after going viral for a brutal backstage brawl with Big Lex.

On Thursday, June 22, the star of “Joseline’s Cabaret” sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about a series of topics from co-parenting to her biracial identity as a Black, Latina woman. During the conversation, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious asked Joseline about her scuffle with Amber Rose during a tense scene on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition.” After she explains her side of that situation, DJ Envy moved on and asked the artist to share on her thoughts about her other recent opponent Big Lex.

“Don’t know that h*e,” Hernandez replied. “You don’t know her. I don’t know her. She don’t know her. We don’t know her. We never knew her!”

The reality TV star couldn’t speak too much on the incident because she just got out of jail. Hernandez and her former castmate got into a wild brawl while backstage at the Floyd Mayweather/John Gotti exhibition last weekend at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. After Gotti and Floyd’s match ended in chaos, video footage of Hernandez and Lex throwing bows at each other went viral on social media. The fight resulted in Hernandez getting arrested on four charges including battery and trespassing.

A couple of days after the fight, the audio from Big Lex’s 911 call leaked on the Internet. Lex told the operator that she didn’t need medical attention. Instead, she said she wanted an officer on the scene so that she could file a police report.

