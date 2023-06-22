Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold 'Extended as Doctors Try to Stabilize Her Medication

Amanda Bynes will be spending an extended period of time getting psychiatric care.

Bynes’ psychiatric hold will be extended by at least one week as doctors try to stabilize her medication and therapy.

The actress, 37, was placed back on a 5150 psychiatric hold in Los Angeles on Monday, two months after she was released from a mental health facility following a three-week stay.

According to TMZ following the latest incident loved ones are concerned by the Hairspray star’s ‘cycle of repeated breakdowns’.

They also reported that Amanda, who suffers from mental illness, functions well when she takes her medication but stops once feeling better, leading to her next downward spiral.

When the star was previously under conservatorship, before ending in March 2022, her mother Lynn was responsible for making sure she took her prescribed medication and Amanda not taking her meds was never an issue during this time.

The actress was deemed ‘a danger to herself and others’ following a mental health evaluation, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ Monday, noting it was Bynes herself who called the police in the first place.

She initially contacted the LAPD Saturday to report that a woman was in distress, sources told the outlet.

Bynes was reportedly detained by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday for a mental health evaluation, according to TMZ.

The former Nickelodeon star had been released from a mental health facility in April after being placed on psychiatric hold for three weeks due to roaming the streets of LA naked and appearing to be in a manic state.

On Saturday, the She’s The Man actress was placed in handcuffs outside of her place of residence, with law enforcement sources telling the outlet that they responded to a call from ‘a woman who was in distress.’

TMZ reported that the woman was Bynes herself, with the sources adding, ‘She was taken to a police station where a professional medical unit was standing by to check her out and determine if she needed further treatment.’

Eyewitnesses who had seen the incident unfold told the publication that Amanda was ‘calm during the interaction’ with LAPD officers, but ‘looked defeated as they dealt with her.’

Bynes was then placed in the back of one of the police cruisers that had arrived to the scene. However, it is unclear if officers had ‘escorted’ the star out of her place of residence, or if she was met by cops outside.