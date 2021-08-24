Joseline Hernandez Co-Signs Boosie Badazz's Take On Lil Nas X [Photos + Video]

Boosie Badazz has made it clear that he doesn’t care for Lil Nas X. While some have disagreed with Boosie, Joseline Hernandez backed him up and said she won’t let her daughter watch X at all.

His previous comments about Lil Nas X rubbed people the wrong way, but that didn’t stop Boosie Badazz from speaking his mind during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club. Boosie was questioned by Charlamagne Tha God regarding his remarks about beating up the “Industry Baby” star for perpetuating some agenda allegedly laid out by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion,” Boosie to The Breakfast Club hosts. “If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar. You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”





His remarks were met with a mixed bag of reactions from social media users, but Joseline Hernandez agreed with the rapper’s sentiment. After the clip was shared on Instagram, Joseline commented, “Boosie is right. And that’s why Bonnie don’t have a Tv. Smh. Push whatever you want but mines won’t be brainwashed.”

After receiving backlash, Joseline, who is openly bisexual, addressed her critics. “Yall reaching. I also myself like a lil licki licki,” wrote the reality star. “But I’m not the 1,2 or 3 to expose children to the xtreme of showcasing something that should not be taught to our children at such a young age. When the age is right you tell the kids hey this is what it is.”

People were quick to point out Joseline’s racy imagery on-screen, in her music, and on social media. Check out a few posts below.

Yall reaching. I also myself like a lil licki licki. But I’m not the 1,2 or 3 to expose children to the xtreme of showcasing something that should not be taught to our children at such a young age. When the age is right you tell the kids hey this is what it is. — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) August 23, 2021

So get off my big huge dick — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) August 23, 2021

JOSELINE SIDING WITH BOOSIE ? OMG ! Ima have to unstan on that one pic.twitter.com/uk7Scs2Um4 — unfuckwitable (@MoveBackBug) August 23, 2021

Joseline who be recruiting mfs for 3 sums on national tv agreeing with boosie .. — @Askaboutmero??. (@playboimero) August 23, 2021

Joseline and boosie are the epitome of bad influence but i- ? — ? (@Enpained) August 24, 2021

Boosie is clearly closeted, and Joseline has some nerve. — Trill Clinton IG:AStatesman (@aStatesman) August 23, 2021

Joseline, Boosie, Dababy damn near anyone who speaks negatively on Lil Nas X has done alot worse than he has https://t.co/nPYWHjBSwy — Jt ???? (@JtDaBrand) August 23, 2021

see lil nas better than me cuz i would posted a video of joseline singing about dick and boosie bragging about getting sex workers on his underage kids and been like…this ain’t for kids — ? ? (@osxar1998) August 23, 2021

Joseline: “Boosie is right. That’s why my daughter doesn’t have a TV” Joseline on TV: pic.twitter.com/hn2fswqzSu — Muchacha Rizada (@ebonymystique) August 23, 2021

Joseline?!??……..the most trifling ppl have so much to say about morality but do the most questionable things for fame or for their own agenda (Lil Boosie) that promotes adversity against the mental emotional and spiritual welfare of the black community https://t.co/MfEeLHL79u — ? THE CUNT CLAIR HUXTABLE (@QINGORACLE) August 23, 2021

Da Baby watching Boosie and Joseline take some of the homophobic heat off of him pic.twitter.com/HIBLmUNthq — darkchild, 9-9 (@guacpls) August 23, 2021

It be the hypocrisy for me.