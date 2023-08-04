Joseline Hernandez Booked On Two New Felony Charges Related To Big Lex Brawl

Joseline Hernandez had her day in court for the Big Lex beatdown at a Floyd Mayweather fight, and she left in cuffs with two more felony charges.

Per TMZ- Hernandez was in court Thursday for her arraignment when the judge dropped the bad news … prosecutors are charging her with two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.Joseline stood before the judge stone-faced as he explained why she needed to be taken into custody again and booked on the new felony charges … check out the video, it sounds like she won’t be spending much of her day in jail.