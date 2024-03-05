Jonathan Van Ness Accused of Being 'Abusive' and a 'Nightmare' on ‘Queer Eye’ Set | lovebscott.com

Jonathan Van Ness is being accused of having anger issues that caused fear and tension among everyone on the set of “Queer Eye.”

The allegations came via an exposé in Rolling Stone.

via Page Six:

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry,” a source, who worked with the Netflix star, told the publication.

“It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary.”

The insider claimed Van Ness, 36, would have a screaming match at least “once a week,” noting they were “a yeller.”

Other sources reportedly used words like “monster,” “nightmare,” and “demeaning” to describe Van Ness.

A rep for the TV personality, who identifies as non-binary, could not immediately be reached for comment. Netflix also did not immediately respond to our request.

Rolling Stone cites at least three people felt Van Ness was emotionally “abusive” and had “rage issues.”

Not just fellow cast members bust also the crew were among the ones who allegedly felt their wrath.

Netflix executives reportedly had at least one meeting with Van Ness over their alleged misconduct, but the exposé notes that ultimately not much change came from that discussion.

“There’s no accountability at all,” one insider claimed.

Sources also told Rolling Stone that Van Ness’ alleged behavior also trickled down to other cast members.

“When he comes on set, everything changes if he’s in a bad mood,” a source explained. “Working with him is very difficult in any capacity.”

Another source added, “How is it not obvious to everybody that none of these people are friends? None of them. They don’t hang out socially. They live very different lives.”

Tension among members of the Fab Five — which also includes Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski — may not be shocking to fans of their hit show, though.

Earlier this year, Berk, 42, confirmed he had been feuding with France, 40, behind the scenes.

“There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show,” the interior designer — who ultimately decided to quit the show — told Vanity Fair in January.

“It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Brown, 43, disclosed last year that he, Berk and Van Ness were not invited to Porowski’s bachelor party.

“Listen, I’m all about being real and being upfront. We weren’t invited,” the self-help guru said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in September 2023.

However, he appeared to downplay the ordeal, adding, “Here’s the thing, when it comes to family things like that — family things, weddings — it costs money so I don’t take offense to it.”

“There was absolutely tension between everybody else,” a production source told Rolling Stone before emphasizing, “especially from Jonathan Van Ness.”

“He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone,” the insider claimed. “There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

Van Ness was notably a breakout star after the revamped “Queer Eye” made its return to TV in 2018.

In December 2019, they were the first non-female to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, and has since become a pioneer for trans rights issues.

“As much good as he wants to do in the world, I think a lot of it is very hypocritical,” an insider said.

“There’s a definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly. They’re really centered around having this warmth, love, and care for other people.

The source continued, “There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.”

However, one individual pointed out that there are several layers to Van Ness, which include them having the capacity to be “very warm, very charismatic” and having the ability to make someone “feel really special.”

The insider concludes, though, “But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody.

“It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

We’re actually a little surprised by this…