Jonathan Majors Talks About His Struggles As Homeless Teen And Young Father

For Jonathan Majors, it’s been a long journey to get to the place he is in his career now.

via: AceShowbiz

Jonathan Majors told himself “everything was going to be OK” when he was spending his teenage years sleeping in a car. The 33-year-old actor – who has nine-year-old daughter Ella from a previous relationship – struggled with a tumultuous childhood before pursuing his Hollywood dreams and recalled having a “eureka moment” following an argument with his family in his late teens.

“And as bold and as tough as I felt doing that, my ire cooled. I was there in the car, down and out, it was quite dangerous, extremely dangerous. I kind of stepped out of myself. Sat there with tears in my eyes. And in the quietness, I heard, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ That was a huge shift, a eureka moment. It was the beginning of an internal confidence,” he told The Guardian newspaper.

The “Creed III” star went on to add that when he graduated college at the age of 22 and a short time later became a father, he wanted to “project forward” as he insisted that failure was “not an option” for him.

He said, “It’s relative, but I was young, I was 22. I’d just come out of college. I was coming from a sheltered institution into the world. And after four months in the world? I was preparing to be a father.”

“I remember stepping out of the time we were in, which was not so good, and projecting forward to see the beauty of her life, and the type of father I wanted to be. I think it’s a survival mechanism. I think it’s probably a part of our spiritual makeup. Otherwise, you crumple and fall and fail. That wasn’t an option for me.”