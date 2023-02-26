Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Red Carpet Reporter Over ‘Corny’ Comment [Video]

The only hits Michael B. Jordan is taking on the chin these days are the ones choreographed in his latest film, Creed III.

via: Complex

During a recent premiere event for Creed III, the actor/director took some time to speak with Morning Hustle host Lore’l. The interviewer immediately congratulated Jordan on the new film and revealed they were classmates in New Jersey.

“We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark,” she said.

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” Jordan responded, referring to remarks on a podcast.

Lore’l laughed off the Jordan’s comment and insisted she was “misquoted”; however, the actor pushed back and said he directly heard the reporter call him “corny.”

“No you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name,” she continued, before changing the subject. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

Lore’l went on to ask Jordan about his Creed III experience as well as his rumored project with Will Smith. She then closed the interview by telling Jordan, “Well, you’re not corny anymore.”

The Morning Hustle host spoke about her former classmate in an episode of the Undressing Room podcast. She and her co-hosts—Eva Marcille and Dominique da Diva—shared their thoughts on Jordan’s elaborate Valentine’s Day gift to Lori Harvey. The 36-year-old actor took his girlfriend to an aquarium and presented her with Hermès stock certificates.

As reported by MadameNoire, Dominique said she wasn’t surprised by Jordan’s date idea, as he came off as “a nice, corny guy.”

Lore’l seemingly co-signed the comment.

“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life,” she said. “… And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”