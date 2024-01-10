Jonathan Majors Responds to Backlash Over His Usage of Coretta Scott King's Name

Jonathan Majors doesn’t believe there’s anything wrong with his invocation of Coretta Scott King’s name to describe Meagan Good during his recent ABC News interview.

via Complex:

King’s youngest daughter, Bernice King, subliminally criticized the actor for his comments about her mother, where he told ABC News that his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, “has held me down like a Coretta.” In a new statement via TMZ, Majors has responded to Bernice saying “My mother wasn’t a prop.”

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King,” Majors told the outlet.

The 34-year-old continued by calling Mrs. King “a great woman, a very important figure in American and world history, and someone both Meagan and I are inspired by and deeply admire.”

Majors wanted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, to behave similarly to Mrs. King and Michelle Obama according to leaked audio that Jabbari recorded, which was shared with a New York courtroom during Majors’ domestic violence trial.

When clarifying what he meant in the recording, Majors told ABC News, “It was me trying to give the knowledge of what it is I’m aspiring to be. These great men… Martin [Luther King Jr.], President Obama… And trying to give a reference point to that.”

He continued, “I was attempting – and I did a terrible job at it apparently – I was attempting to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as to what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship. I think that’s fair.”

Majors is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6 and faces up to one year in prison.

He needs to get over himself. He’s not a civil right’s leader — he’s an actor with convictions for assault and harassment.