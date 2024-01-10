Baby Phat Re-Issues Iconic Puffer Jacket to Kickstart 25th Anniversary Celebration

This winter, the iconic fashion brand is reissuing its BP Puffer jackets, or “the coat that launched a million schoolyard fights,” per a press release.

Starring in the campaign for the relaunched puffer jackets is none other than Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons alongside her daughter, Ming Lee Simmons.

Known for its plush insulation and distinctive Baby Phat logo, the coat will be featured in new, revamped colors, including Olive, Onyx, Sand, and Glossy Red. Available in sizes XS to 3X, the jacket features a faux fur hood and other embellishments that maintain the coat’s original energy with some modern flair.

You can get your hands on your own BP Puffer for $120 by visiting babyphat.com.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see someone fighting in one on TikTok by the end of Black History Month.